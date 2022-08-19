UrduPoint.com

Court Orders To Keep Gill In Hospital Till Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Court orders to keep Gill in hospital till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A judicial Magistrate of Islamabad on Friday directed to conduct another medical analysis of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered to keep him in hospital till August 22, in a sedition case registered by Kohsar Police Station.

The court order said that the two-day physical remand of the accused was not started yet and thus rejected the request of prosecution for further eight days remand.

Shahbaz Gill was produced before before the court of Judicial Magistrate Raja Farakh Ali Khan by the police amid foolproof security arrangements. The court said that the accused seemed not well as he was suffering from asthma and instructed to conduct his medical examination again.

During the course of proceeding, the police requested the court to grant further eight-day physical remand of the accused. At this, the judge asked whether the two days physical remand had completed as the accused had been in hospital. He questioned why the prosecution was demanding further eight day remand.

Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi contended that a medical analysis of the accused was done when he was admitted in hospital. He said that the investigation officer himself could ensure medical check up of the accused in emergency without the directives of the court.

It was not written anywhere in the law that the accused physical remand couldn't be granted in sickness, he added.

He said that the medical officer of Adiala Jail had informed the IHC that Shahbaz Gill was table when he was brought at jail and his medical report was normal. The officer said that health problems appeared of the accused when the court granted the police further two day remand of the accused, he said.

Gill's counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that the court had itself viewed the health condition of his client. It was a geniune issue, he said, adding that there were also signs of torture on Gill as per the medical report. The police were also admitting that the remand time had been completed, he said.

The lawyer said that the police had interrogated his client even in hospital, adding that there was no doubt that 48 hours remand time had been expired. He opposed the request of police for further physical remand of the accused.

The court earlier reserved its judgment and later ordered to keep the accused in hospital till Monday. The court also said that the physical remand of the accused was yet to start.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Jail August Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

2 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

44 minutes ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

4 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

4 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.