UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders To Lodge FIR Against 5 Doctors Over Alleged Negligence

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Court orders to lodge FIR against 5 doctors over alleged negligence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The district and session court Jamshoro on Saturday ordered registration of FIR against 5 doctors of Liaquat University Hospital for their alleged negligence which claimed life of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

According to details, the court's order was given on a petition of the woman's brother in law Rustam Burfat who apprised the court of the alleged criminal negligence and aversion of the police to register the case.

The court ordered the police to register FIR on Burfat's complaint who wanted to nominate Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Babbar, Dr Shahzad Saleem, Dr Zubaida, Dr Pardeep Kumar and Dr Urooj in the FIR.

Burfat claimed that her sister-in-law died due to negligence of the doctors in the gyne ward on June 19.

Related Topics

Police Died Jamshoro June Criminals Women FIR Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Asset Management joins forces with largest ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia approves a number of initiatives rela ..

31 minutes ago

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

2 hours ago

RTA supports ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative ..

2 hours ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.