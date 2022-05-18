UrduPoint.com

Court Orders To Lodge FIR, Conduct Inquiry Against Sub Registrar Property Registration

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Court orders to lodge FIR, conduct inquiry against Sub Registrar Property Registration

The District and Session Court has ordered the police to lodge an FIR against the Sub Registrar Property Registration of Qasimabad taluka Ashfaq Shah and to conduct an inquiry against him as well on the complaint of a practicing lawyer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The District and Session Court has ordered the police to lodge an FIR against the Sub Registrar Property Registration of Qasimabad taluka Ashfaq Shah and to conduct an inquiry against him as well on the complaint of a practicing lawyer.

According to the order which was issued here Wednesday, SSP Hyderabad has been directed to assign an inquiry of alleged beating of advocate Ghulam Sarwar Tunio on May 10 to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The court also directed SHO Qasimabad to record the statement of Tunio.

The complainant claimed that the Sub-Registrar and some other persons at his office asked for bribes when he visited their office for the property registration on May 10.

An argument followed after which he was allegedly manhandled and a pistol was also pointed at him, he added.

The lawyer apprised the court that registered his initial complaint with the SP complaint cell but the police inquiry cleared the Sub-Registrar of all the charges.

