UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders To Provide Reference Copies To Accused

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Court orders to provide reference copies to accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday ordered to provide the reference copies to the accused in a case against former interior secretary Shahid Khan pertaining to illegally getting plot.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing into the case against Shahid Khan and others lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, Shahid Khan, Mohammad Rafiq Hassan and other accused appeared before the court.

The court directed the prosecution to provide copies of references to the accused and adjourned the hearing till December 14 for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau December Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

37 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

37 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

41 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

41 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

55 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.