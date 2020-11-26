Court orders to provide reference copies to accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday ordered to provide the reference copies to the accused in a case against former interior secretary Shahid Khan pertaining to illegally getting plot.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing into the case against Shahid Khan and others lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, Shahid Khan, Mohammad Rafiq Hassan and other accused appeared before the court.

The court directed the prosecution to provide copies of references to the accused and adjourned the hearing till December 14 for further proceedings.