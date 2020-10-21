UrduPoint.com
Court Orders To Provide Shehbaz Sharif Due Facilities In Jail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Court orders to provide Shehbaz Sharif due facilities in jail

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan has also allowed home-cooked food for Shehbaz Sharif who has now been kept in Kot Lakhpat jail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point news-Oct 21st, 2020) An accountability court ordered the government to provide facilities to PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in jail

Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan passed the order on application filed by Shehbaz Sharif. The Judge ordered the government to provide him chair, table, bed and allow him food from home.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the court and argued that the jail authorities on orders of the government deprived his client of facilities he was entitled to have as inmate in the jail.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was suffering from multiple health issues, and in such condition, he was deprived of home cooked food and was kept in ordinary cell in Kot Lakhpat jail.

He asked the court to order the jail authorities to allow home cooked food for Shehbaz Sharif and other facilities he was entitled to avail in the jail as Opposition Leader in National Assembly.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court accepted the plea and ordered the jail officials and the government to provide him due facilities in jail under the law, and allowed him home cooked food in jail.

