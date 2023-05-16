Court orders to register case against ASI

Additional District & Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Shahid Zameer has issued orders for registration of a case against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over noncompliance of court orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Shahid Zameer has issued orders for registration of a case against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over noncompliance of court orders. According to details, the ADSJ repeatedly directed the Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Yaqoob to submit investigation file of a case Dilawar Khan vs.

State pending before the court but he failed to comply with court orders.

Therefore, the learned judge took serious notice of noncompliance and issued orders for registration of a case against ASI Muhammad Yaqoob.