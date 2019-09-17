Court orders to register case against Shifa International Hospital

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday ordered to register a case against Shifa International Hospital administration for committing criminal negligence causing death of a women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday ordered to register a case against Shifa International Hospital administration for committing criminal negligence causing death of a women

According to details, Saif Ullah filed a complaint before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail that her sister Zarina Bibi was died due to the criminal negligence of the hospital's doctors and administration.

He said her sister was admitted in the hospital on June 13, for treatment where she underwent an operation by Dr Ghulam Siddique but after few days the condition of the patient got worsened.

A neuro physician recommended the MRI urgently but the hospital machine was out of order at the moment.

He prayed the court for registration of case against the hospital as his sister was died because of the criminal negligence of hospital's administration and doctors.

The court after listening the complainant ordered the SHO Industrial Area for registration of a case against the hospital administration.