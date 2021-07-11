UrduPoint.com
Court Orders To Register FIR Against 3 Policemen, 2 Others Over Plot Dispute

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:04 AM

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, 2 others over plot dispute

A court on Saturday ordered to register a first information report (FIR) against three policemen and two others on the complaint of a woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A court on Saturday ordered to register a first information report (FIR) against three policemen and two others on the complaint of a woman.

According to Mumtaz Zadi, a resident of Bukhari Colony, Haris Qaimkhani and his father Wilayat Qaimkhani in connivance with Deputy Superintendent of Police SITE Ayub Patoli, former Station House Officer SITE Ghulam Mustafa Shar and police constable Tufail demolished her house, occupied it and also detained her son on June 20.

She said her family was living on a plot measuring 4,000 square feet registered under Goth Abad Scheme in Bukhari Colony.

She informed the court that she went to the police station for the FIR registration but police refused to lodge the case.

The court observed that the police were favouring the accused as it was the duty of police to probe into the matter on the complainant's application but it did not.

The court ordered the police station concerned to record statement of the applicant under Section 154 of Code of Criminal Procedure and register an FIR against the accused.

