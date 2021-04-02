Court orders to register murder case against SSP Sukkur

Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur, Mamtaz Solangi acting on a petition ordered registration of a murder case against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo and six other officials for allegedly killing Imdad Tunio in a staged encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur, Mamtaz Solangi acting on a petition ordered registration of a murder case against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo and six other officials for allegedly killing Imdad Tunio in a staged encounter.

Muhammed Mithal son of Muhammed Jindal, maintained in his petition that his son Imdad Tunio was accused of stealing a goat of a Buriro tribesman and was killed in a staged encounter after he was surrendered at the Dadalo Police Station, near Kandhra in Sukkur.

The police, on the other hand, claimed that Tunio was killed in an exchange of fire with police when he was robbing people at a Link Road.

The Additional Sessions Judge, after scrutinising the statements and documents, ordered lodging a first information report against SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abid Hussain, SIP Zulfiqar Bahbhro, constables Nazim, Saifullah, Asghar and Akbar Ghanghro.