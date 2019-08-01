UrduPoint.com
Court Orders To Release Accused After Becoming Approver In Case

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Court orders to release accused after becoming approver in case

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday ordered to release accused Sajjad Abbasi after he wished to become approver in an investigation connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday ordered to release accused Sajjad Abbasi after he wished to become approver in an investigation connected with fake accounts scam.

Sajjad Abbasi was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashri after ending of his physical remand time.

During outset of hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court that Abbasi's name had been deleted from the list of accused persons after he had requested to become an approver.

He stated that Abbasi was a co-accused in a case pertaining to alleged illegal allotment of a welfare plot.

At this, the court accepted the request of accused to become approver in this case and termed that he would appear before this court as witness.

