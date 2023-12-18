Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the former federal minister has secured bail from a local court in Islamabad against surety bond of Rs200,000.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) A special court in the federal capital on Monday allowed bail to former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary in a corruption case.

The court passed the order after the officials from the Anti-Corruption Department produced Fawad Chaudhary before it.

The officials asked the court to allow them to investigate Fawad Chaudhary in the case as he was wanted in a corruption case. However, the court granted bail to the former PTI leader and directed him to deposit Rs200,000 as surety bond.

The court ordered the officials concerned to release Fawad Chaudhary.

It may be mentioned here that the recent developments in the Anti-Corruption Court saw the rejection of the plea for Fawad Chaudhry's physical remand last week. Instead, he was remanded to judicial custody in connection with the corruption case.