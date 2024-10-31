Court orders to release Imaan Mazari

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail of Imaan Mazari Advocate and her husband after the Islamabad High Court dismissed their physical remand order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail of Imaan Mazari Advocate and her husband after the Islamabad High Court dismissed their physical remand order.

The court ordered the police to release the accused.

Earlier, a division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeal against the physical custody of the two accused.

During the hearing, the court asked the prosecutor to read the application of remand and judicial order.

The chief justice questioned the prosecutor whether the remand order was as per the law and guidelines given by the Lahore High Court. The prosecutor answered ‘yes’ and said that the order was as per law.

The court, however, dismissed the remand order and directed to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the ATC’s judge Tahir Abbas Sapra approved the post-arrest bails of Imaan Mazari and her husband Abdul Hadi Ali Chatha and ordered the police to release them.