Court Orders To Release Imaan Mazari
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 09:49 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail of Imaan Mazari Advocate and her husband after the Islamabad High Court dismissed their physical remand order
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail of Imaan Mazari Advocate and her husband after the Islamabad High Court dismissed their physical remand order.
The court ordered the police to release the accused.
Earlier, a division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeal against the physical custody of the two accused.
During the hearing, the court asked the prosecutor to read the application of remand and judicial order.
The chief justice questioned the prosecutor whether the remand order was as per the law and guidelines given by the Lahore High Court. The prosecutor answered ‘yes’ and said that the order was as per law.
The court, however, dismissed the remand order and directed to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.
Meanwhile, the ATC’s judge Tahir Abbas Sapra approved the post-arrest bails of Imaan Mazari and her husband Abdul Hadi Ali Chatha and ordered the police to release them.
Recent Stories
'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York
ATC convicts accused in hate material case
Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting with PTI chief
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC convicts accused in hate material case9 seconds ago
-
Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives11 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan12 seconds ago
-
IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting with PTI chief14 seconds ago
-
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer55 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of KP's southern distric ..55 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted55 minutes ago
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh1 hour ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road1 hour ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”1 hour ago
-
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development1 hour ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment2 hours ago