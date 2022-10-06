UrduPoint.com

Court Orders To Return Belongings Of Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Court orders to return belongings of Shahbaz Gill

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday partially accepted the request of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered the police to return his daily use belongings seized during a sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday partially accepted the request of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and ordered the police to return his daily use belongings seized during a sedition case.

Additional District & Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against PTI Chief Imran Khan's aide pertaining his controversial statement about the state institutions.

During the hearing, Gill's lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate said that glasses, membership card, weapon license and other substances of his client were still in police custody.

He prayed the court to grant 'supardari' of these items.

The court accepted the request and ordered the police to return the belongings of the accused. However, it allowed the police to keep the custody of things which were required for evidence or investigation.

Meanwhile, the judge expressed annoyance over noise by the PTI's activists through slogans inside the courtroom and asked the lawyer to do such activities outside the courtroom.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Food authority inspects quality of food items in K ..

Food authority inspects quality of food items in Khal Bazar

1 minute ago
 OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pa ..

OPC commissioner reviews complaints of overseas Pakistanis

1 minute ago
 US May Analyze Underwater Audio Recordings in Prob ..

US May Analyze Underwater Audio Recordings in Probe of Nord Stream Blasts - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 holds fire safety, first aid training ..

Rescue 1122 holds fire safety, first aid training in KU

1 minute ago
 15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Croatia Has No Right to Decide for Serb ..

Vucic Says Croatia Has No Right to Decide for Serbia Whether to Impose Sanctions ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.