Court orders to send Dua Zahra to shelter home

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday ordered to send Dua Zahra, who had gone missing from her Karachi residence in April but was later found to have married Zaheer Ahmed in Lahore, to a shelter home (Dar-ul-Aman)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Tuesday ordered to send Dua Zahra, who had gone missing from her Karachi residence in April but was later found to have married Zaheer Ahmed in Lahore, to a shelter home (Dar-ul-Aman).

Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmad passed the orders while allowing an application filed by Dua Zahra for the purpose. As per a written order released here, the court noted that the orders were passed in view of the statement of Dua Zahra.

Dua Zahra had approached the court, saying that she did not have cordial relations with her husband any longer whereas she had serious threats from her parents and other relatives. She pleaded with the court to send her to Dar-ul-Aman.