Court orders to send summon notice to Faraza Raja in corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday ordered to implement summon notices to two accused including PPP's leader Farzana Raja and Shoaib Khan abroad through relevant embassies in a case pertaining to embezzlement in funds of Benazir Income Support Program.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on corruption reference against Farzana Raja and others.

At the outset of hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor informed the court that the main accused were currently residing abroad and summon notices couldn't be implemented so far to this the court ordered foreign office to implement summons through relevant embassies abroad.

It may be mentioned here that former chairman BISP Farzana Raja was accused of granting advertisement contracts against the law which led to loss of Rs540 millions to national exchequer.