Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Dua has told the judge that her life is under threat and she should be given shelter in Darul Amaan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2022) The session court on Tuesday ordered to transfer Dua Zehra to Dar-ul-Amaan after her statement about her life being in danger.

The judge recorded her statement and passed the order for her safety and protection.

Dua said that she should be shifted to Dar-ul-Amaan due to threats to her life.

On July 17, the Sindh Home Department allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case.

The home department issued orders to the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) for the recovery of the girl and the arrest of Zaheer Ahmed in the abduction case.

“The in-charge police party should get transit remand from court after arrests,” according to the government order. “Be careful of human rights while shifting the accused and the abductee to Karachi,” the letter read. “The officer-in-charge should also take care that no person from the opposite party travels with the accused,” according to the letter.

Teenage girl Dua Zehra went missing from her house in Karachi on April 16 and later surfaced and announced to marry Zaheer in Lahore.