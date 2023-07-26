Open Menu

Court Orders To Stop Salary Of IGP, Others Over Not Producing Parvez Elahi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

A special court (central) on Wednesday ordered accountant general Punjab to stop salary of Home secretary Punjab, inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and inspector general of prisons Punjab over not producing former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the hearing of a money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A special court (central) on Wednesday ordered accountant general Punjab to stop salary of Home secretary Punjab, inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and inspector general of prisons Punjab over not producing former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the hearing of a money laundering case.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the officers and also issued show cause notices to them for August 5.

Special Court Judge Bakht Fakhr Behzad conducted the proceedings of the money laundering case against Parvez Elahi and others.

Earlier, the court expressed displeasure over not producing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and directed for producing him by 3.00pm. The court observed that strict action would be taken if the court orders were not complied with.

As the court resumed proceedings at 3.00pm, DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail and other officials appeared.

To a court query about Parvez Elahi, the DIG informed that a police team was standing outside Adiala Jail but the accused was not being handed over. He further submitted that the Home Department gave approval for shifting of the accused to Rawalpindi.

At this stage, a deputy superintendent Adiala Jail informed that permission was sought from competent authority for producing Parvez Elahi and the reply was still awaited.

However, the court rejected explanations by the officials and expressed serious annoyance over not producing Parvez Elahi. The court also questioned the shifting of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi without its approval.

Later, the court ordered to stop the salary of home secretary Punjab, inspector general of police Punjab and inspector general of prisons and issued show cause notices to them besides imposing fine.

