Court Orders To Summon Four Accused Through Advertisement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:12 PM

Court orders to summon four accused through advertisement

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday ordered to summon four accused associated with Omni Group through advertisement in newspaper after they failed to appear before the court in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday ordered to summon four accused associated with Omni Group through advertisement in newspaper after they failed to appear before the court in fake accounts reference.

The accused including Minahil Majeed, Nimr Majeed, Ali Kamal and Saima Ali had been given last opportunity to surrender before court till November 12.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on a reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers.

The reference was connected with the fake accounts scam. Abdul Ghani Majeed and Mustafa Zulqernain appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB investigation officer informed the court that the arrest warrants to the two accused could not be served as they could not found on the given address.

The court ordered to initiate a process to declare the four accused including Ali Kamal, Minahil Majeed, Nimr Majeed and Saima Ali as proclaimed offender. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

