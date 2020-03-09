UrduPoint.com
Court Orders To Transfer Saad Rafique To Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

An accountability court on Monday ordered to shift former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to Services Hospital, Lahore, for treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday ordered to shift former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to Services Hospital, Lahore, for treatment.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan passed the orders while allowing an application filed by superintendent camp jail for the purpose.

The superintendent had stated that Khawaja Saad Rafique was suffering from severe throat problem and its treatment was not possible at jail. He submitted that as per jail rules, a prisoner could be shifted to hospital for treatment, if its not available in jail. He requested the court to issue orders for shifting Khawaja Saad Rafique from jail to hospital for treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafiquewere in judicial custody in connection with Paragon City scam.

