Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special court

An accountability court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former managing director of Pakistan Railways, Zahoor Khattak, and others to the Special Court (Central) in Lahore

The court ruled that due to amendments in the anti-graft watchdog's law, which limited its jurisdiction, it can no longer hear cases involving amounts less than Rs. 500 million. The accused are now required to appear before the Special Court (Central) for further proceedings, it added.

Accountability Court Judge Nadeem Gulzar passed the order while allowing an application filed by the accused for the transfer of the reference to the Special Court (Central).

The accused had submitted that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter as the Supreme Court had restored the amendments in the NAB law and set aside its earlier verdict, which struck down the amendments.

Zahoor Khattak and the other accused appeared during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

Zahoor Khattak, along with seven other individuals, including Samiullah Gandapur, is accused of committing a multimillion-rupee fraud in 2008 by purchasing solid iron bars from Pakistan Steel Mills without following the proper tender process, violating PPRA rules.