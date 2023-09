Court permits doctor, lawyers to meet Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A special court on Friday granted permission to Chairman PTI Imran Khan to meet his doctor Dr. Faisal and lawyers in Attock Jail.

Special Court's Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the separate applications in this regard and issued orders in this regard.

After the decision, Dr. Faisal, Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, Salman Safdar, Ali Ijaz Butter, Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Naeem Panjutha and Intizar Punjutha would be able to meet former prime minister in jail.