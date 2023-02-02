UrduPoint.com

Court Pospones Indictment Of Gill In Sedition Case

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Court pospones indictment of Gill in sedition case

A lower court on Thursday once again postpone the indictment of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill and others in sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Thursday once again postpone the indictment of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill and others in sedition case.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against Shehbaz Gill who also appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi prayed the court to initiate the proceeding to indict the accused persons.

Shehbaz Gill, on the occasion, prayed the court to adjourn hearing of the case for a long time as he also had to appear in courts of other cities of the country.

The court, however, postponed the indictment of the accused till February 11. It also granted one time exemption from appearance to a co-accused Murtaza Turi.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf February From Court

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s ..

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding ..

5 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

15 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

25 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary o ..

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Nazis Defeat in Battle of St ..

10 minutes ago
 Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Atto ..

Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Attock

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.