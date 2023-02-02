Court pospones indictment of Gill in sedition case

A lower court on Thursday once again postpone the indictment of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill and others in sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court on Thursday once again postpone the indictment of PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill and others in sedition case.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the sedition case against Shehbaz Gill who also appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi prayed the court to initiate the proceeding to indict the accused persons.

Shehbaz Gill, on the occasion, prayed the court to adjourn hearing of the case for a long time as he also had to appear in courts of other cities of the country.

The court, however, postponed the indictment of the accused till February 11. It also granted one time exemption from appearance to a co-accused Murtaza Turi.