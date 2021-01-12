UrduPoint.com
Court Postpones Gilani's Indictment Till February 3, In Graft Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court postpones Gilani's indictment till February 3, in graft case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday once again postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others due to incomplete attendance of all accused in a reference pertaining to illegal award of advertising campaign contract.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former prime minister and PPP's leader filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

When the attendance of the accused was not completed during the hearing, the judge said that the court was fixing a date of February for the indictment.

On this occasion, the NAB requested the court to issue arrest warrants against former IT secretary Farooq Awan for continuously absent in the case and said that the accused was abroad since long time. The accused they alleged had been hiding deliberately and used to file exemption request on medical grounds, it added.

The court directed the investigating officer NAB and said that it would decide the matter after taking report from IO. The court also directed Yousuf Raza Gilani and others to appear before the court on next hearing February 3.

