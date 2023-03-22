A local court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill till April 1, in sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill till April 1, in sedition case.

Shahbaz Gill couldn't appear before the court and requested through his lawyer for one-time exemption from attendance.

He said that his client couldn't appear today as he had to submit his nomination papers for elections.

The court approved the request and directed the accused to ensure appearance on next date of hearing.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Gill for giving controversial remarks against state institutions.