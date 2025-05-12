Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned hearing of a case regarding vandalizing public property and protest due to absence of PTI founder.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra postponed the hearing due to the unavailability of the PTI founder.

During the hearing yesterday, the court summoned the accused who appeared, but the hearing of the case could not proceed due to the unavailability of the PTI founder.

During the hearing, applications were filed by the absent accused to excuse themselves from attending. Judge Tahir Abbas Supra said that the PTI founder has the same status in this case as in other cases.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case until the 16th.

Cases have been registered against the PTI founder and others in CTD and Golra police stations.