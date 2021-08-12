Court postpones indictment of ex-Sec interior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday postponed the indictment of former secretary interior Shahid Khan in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of plot allocated for martyred families of police.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the case without further proceedings due to the absence of the accused.

The court granted Shahid Khan one-day exemption from hearing on his lawyer's request.

The court instructed the accused to ensure his presence on September 9, and adjourned the case. The reference was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused.