Court Postpones Indictment Of Gill In Sedition Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 07:59 PM

A lower court on Monday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill and others in a sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the court.

Accused Imad Yusaf said that the program was aired from Islamabad, adding that he had no connection with the matter. Imad Yousaf and Shahbaz Gill prayed to the court to grant them exemption from appearance before the court.

Rizwan Abbasi opposed the exemption request and said that it was based on lies. He said the court should reject this fake and false application.

He said Shahbaz Gill made a board and submitted the medical report of a government hospital, adding that the accused should have appeared if he was ill. The court should conduct a medical analysis of the accused from the PIMS Hospital.

After listening to the arguments, the court accepted the request for exemption from the appearance to the accused.

Meanwhile, the accused objected over the appointment of Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi in this case and gave references to various decisions. The court, however, rejected the objections of the defence side and instructed the accused to appear on the next hearing for indictment.

