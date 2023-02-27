Court postpones indictment of Gill till March 11

A local court on Monday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill till March 11, in a sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill till March 11, in a sedition case.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to the accused on medical grounds on a request filed by his legal team.

The defence lawyer also prayed the court to stay the proceeding until the verdict of the top court in Arshad Sharif murder case.

Shahbaz Gill's lawyer also filed two miscellaneous applications to the court which were fixed for hearing tomorrow.