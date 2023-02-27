UrduPoint.com

Court Postpones Indictment Of Gill Till March 11

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Court postpones indictment of Gill till March 11

A local court on Monday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill till March 11, in a sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday postponed the indictment of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill till March 11, in a sedition case.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to the accused on medical grounds on a request filed by his legal team.

The defence lawyer also prayed the court to stay the proceeding until the verdict of the top court in Arshad Sharif murder case.

Shahbaz Gill's lawyer also filed two miscellaneous applications to the court which were fixed for hearing tomorrow.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf March From Top Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 8,500 land plots to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 8,500 land plots to citizens in Al Yalayis 5 area

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Azerbaijani ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Azerbaijani ambassador

11 minutes ago
 UAE President, Malaysian King witness conclusion o ..

UAE President, Malaysian King witness conclusion of &#039;Desert Tiger 6&#039; j ..

11 minutes ago
 NUST students visit National Electric Power Regula ..

NUST students visit National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)

3 minutes ago
 2,700 kites confiscated in ongoing crackdown again ..

2,700 kites confiscated in ongoing crackdown against kite sellers, flyers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.