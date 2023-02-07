UrduPoint.com

Court Postpones Indictment Of Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:08 PM

A local court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case lodged by District Election Commissioner Islamabad

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case against former prime minister Imran Khan. The lawyers including Ali Zafar, Ali Bokhari, Khwaja Haris and Ali Gohar submitted power of attorney to the judge.

At the outset of hearing, Barrister Ali Gohar prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from hearing to Imran Khan on medical grounds. The court remarked that how it would complete the indictment process if the accused continued to seek exemptions from attendance.

Ali Bokhari Advocate said that the legal team was not shared the verified copies of the complaint and evidence instead only whatsapp screen shorts were provided to them.

The judge instructed the ECP's lawyer to share the verified copies with the court and defence lawyers.

The lawyer of ECP Saad Hassan said that they provide the documents on same day. He said that why the accused didn't appeared before the court as he was seen healthy on the container.

The PTI's lawyer said that Imran Khan was going to appear before the banking court on February 15, and requested the judge to grant date after this. The court asked the lawyer to tell a date when Imran Khan could appear before the court to this the lawyers said that he would come if he was medical fit.

The court granted, to the accused, a one-day exemption from appearance and adjourned further hearing on the case. The court said that the new date would be fixed once the defence was provided the verified copies of documents.

