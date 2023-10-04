Open Menu

Court Postpones Indictment Of PTI Chairman Till Oct 19

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Court postpones indictment of PTI chairman till Oct 19

The Special Court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case, registered under Official Secret Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Special Court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case, registered under Official Secret Act.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail. The court marked the attendance of two accused.

During the proceedings, the defence lawyer filed petitions to stop the trial process and said that their applications were pending in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against jail trial and in-camera proceedings.

The lawyer prayed the court to halt the proceedings until the decision of IHC in these cases. The trial court rejected the request and said that the high court had not issued any stay order against the proceedings.

The FIA’s prosecutor prayed the court to keep the proceedings in-camera. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 19.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jail Federal Investigation Agency October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

29 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

29 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

29 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

23 minutes ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

35 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

35 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

35 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

33 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

33 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

33 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

33 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan