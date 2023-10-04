Court postpones indictment of PTI chairman till Oct 19

The Special Court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case, registered under Official Secret Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Special Court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case, registered under Official Secret Act.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail. The court marked the attendance of two accused.

During the proceedings, the defence lawyer filed petitions to stop the trial process and said that their applications were pending in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against jail trial and in-camera proceedings.

The lawyer prayed the court to halt the proceedings until the decision of IHC in these cases. The trial court rejected the request and said that the high court had not issued any stay order against the proceedings.

The FIA’s prosecutor prayed the court to keep the proceedings in-camera. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 19.