Court Postpones Indictment Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi Till Oct 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 07:54 PM

A lower court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi till October 21, in Toshakhana II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024)

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case against the two accused lodged by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The jail officials had also prayed to postpone the hearing in Adiala Jail due to security issues.

It may be mentioned that the case had alleged the two accused for obtaining Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana illegally causing a financial loss to the exchequer.

