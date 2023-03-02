UrduPoint.com

Court Postpones Indictment Of Sheikh Rasheed In Zardari Remarks Case

Published March 02, 2023

A local court of Islamabad on Thursday postponed the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML)'s leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in an FIR with regard to levelling false allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the case against the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The defence lawyer requested the exemption of the defendant Sheikh Rasheed from today's hearing on medical grounds.

He said that Sheikh Rasheed couldn't appear before the court as the doctors had advised him for bed rest. The lawyer also attached the medical report of the accused with the application.

The court granted the one-time exemption to the accused and adjourned the case till the next date.

