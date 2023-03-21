UrduPoint.com

Court Postpones Indictment Of Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Court postpones indictment of Sheikh Rasheed

A local court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed till April 14 in a case about levelling false allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed till April 14 in a case about levelling false allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the absence of Sheikh Rasheed's lawyer.

The court was told that the defence lawyer couldn't appear before it due to his engagements in Supreme Court. The capital's police had registered an FIR against Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed alleging Asif Zardari for hatching a conspiracy against Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court Police April FIR Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler inaugurates Fujairah University bui ..

Fujairah Ruler inaugurates Fujairah University building

19 minutes ago
 Stocks extend rally as bank panic eases

Stocks extend rally as bank panic eases

20 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi greets Iranian President, p ..

President Dr Arif Alvi greets Iranian President, people on Nowruz

10 minutes ago
 Contaminated water a serious threat to millions in ..

Contaminated water a serious threat to millions in Pakistan's flood-hit areas: U ..

10 minutes ago
 Lithuania Signs Pact With Istanbul's Orthodox Chur ..

Lithuania Signs Pact With Istanbul's Orthodox Church in Bid to Abandon Moscow Pa ..

10 minutes ago
 Bali Governor Asks Indonesian Sports Minster to Ba ..

Bali Governor Asks Indonesian Sports Minster to Ban Israel From 2023 FIFA U-20 W ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.