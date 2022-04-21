UrduPoint.com

Court Postpones Indictment Of Sindh's CM

Published April 21, 2022

Court postpones indictment of Sindh's CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday once again postponed the indictment of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah till May 30, in Nooriabad Power Project reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Syed Murad Ali Shah and other co-accused appeard before the court.

At the outset of hearing, two more co-accused filed acquittal plea in the said reference. The NAB prosecutor said that the bureau had submitted answers against the acquittal pleas of six accused previously. The court instructed the bureau to submit comments against the fresh petitions and give arguments on next hearing.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till May 30.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the court Chief Minister Sindh said it was a baseless and fabricated reference against him.

This power plant was generating electricity at cheaper rates and supplying to K-Electric.

The accused have to arrive from Karachi on every hearing to appear before court. He said the Sindh province was facing loadshedding 10 to 12 hours a day.

The CM said it would be challenging to control loadshedding during summer in Sindh.

To a question, he said Imran Khan was ousted from the office because he had lost majority in the Parliament. Talking about fire incident in a village of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah admitted the slow rescue operation in the area and said that a committee had been formed to investigate the tragic incident.

He said that the Sindh government would construct houses for the victim families and a survey would be conducted in this regard.

