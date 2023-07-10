Open Menu

Court Postpones Order In LNG Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Court postpones order in LNG case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed its judgment till July 18, regarding the maintainability of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed its judgment till July 18, regarding the maintainability of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir had reserved its judgment regarding the jurisdiction of accountability court previously after hearing arguments from two sides at length.

The judge remarked that the order couldn't be prepared completed and the court required more time in this regard.

The judge said that the decision would likely to be announced on July 18. It may be mentioned here that the co-accused in the case had challenged the jurisdiction of NAB court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had named Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others as accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi May July From Court

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

7 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

7 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

7 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

4 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

4 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

5 minutes ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

9 minutes ago
 NTDC secures land for construction of 500 kV Grid ..

NTDC secures land for construction of 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan