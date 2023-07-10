Court postpones order in LNG case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed its judgment till July 18, regarding the maintainability of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir had reserved its judgment regarding the jurisdiction of accountability court previously after hearing arguments from two sides at length.

The judge remarked that the order couldn't be prepared completed and the court required more time in this regard.

The judge said that the decision would likely to be announced on July 18. It may be mentioned here that the co-accused in the case had challenged the jurisdiction of NAB court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had named Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others as accused.