Court Postpones Reference Against Khursheed Shah Till Nov 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Court postpones reference against Khursheed Shah till Nov 7

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was brought to the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Sukkur.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and others also attended the court proceedings.

The judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah's counsel, postponed the indictment till November 7.

More Stories From Pakistan

