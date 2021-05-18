Court postpones verdict on accused acquittal case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday postponed the judgment on acquittal plea of former secretary law Arshad Farooq Faheem in a reference pertaining to increase in prices of medicine illegally

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal plea of accused in graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to co-accused Rashid Latif.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 7. The NAB had alleged the accused to cause of loss of Rs1683.69 millions to national exchequer after increasing the price of medicine illegally to benefit certain companies.