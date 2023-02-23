Court postpones verdict on acquittal plea of ex-president Sindh Bank

An accountability court on Thursday postponed the judgment on the acquittal plea of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and others in fake bank accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):An accountability court on Thursday postponed the judgment on the acquittal plea of former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and others in fake bank accounts reference.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the acquittal pleas of the accused in graft reference with regard to a loss worth Rs 25 billion to Sindh Bank.

The court fixed March 8, a new date to announce the verdict. The accused had challenged the jurisdiction of NAB after amendments in NAB laws.