Court postpones verdict on acquittal plea of Ashraf in another reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday postponed its verdict till July 8, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in Ratudero Rental Power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday postponed its verdict till July 8, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in Ratudero Rental Power reference.

The court couldn't announce its judgment yesterday and fixed a new date in this regard.

it may be mentioned here that eight accused had filed acquittal pleas under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had already been acquitted in two rental power reference. He was accused of misusing his powers as minister of water in power to enhance the down payment from seven percent to 14% to the rental power companies which caused a loss worth Rs22 billions to national exchequer.