UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Postpones Verdict On Acquittal Plea Of Ashraf In Another Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:24 PM

Court postpones verdict on acquittal plea of Ashraf in another reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday postponed its verdict till July 8, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in Ratudero Rental Power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday postponed its verdict till July 8, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in Ratudero Rental Power reference.

The court couldn't announce its judgment yesterday and fixed a new date in this regard.

it may be mentioned here that eight accused had filed acquittal pleas under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had already been acquitted in two rental power reference. He was accused of misusing his powers as minister of water in power to enhance the down payment from seven percent to 14% to the rental power companies which caused a loss worth Rs22 billions to national exchequer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Water May July 2019 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

41 minutes ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

41 minutes ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

42 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

44 minutes ago

Two more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

AAC visits medical stores, checks availability of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.