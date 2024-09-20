Court Proceedings Hamper As Public Prosecutors’ Strike Continues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The strike of public prosecutors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its second day on Friday here, hampering the court proceeding.
As the public prosecutors boycotted the court proceedings, the process of mutual investigation between the police and Counter Terrorism Department was also affected and the scrutiny of cases was halted. The strike also caused disruption in proceedings of newly registered cases.
The prisoners waiting for a court trial of their cases were also faced with difficulties and burden on prisons increased as accused involved in petty cases were being sent to the jails.
The strike was causing a monetary loss to the provincial exchequer as fines imposed by the courts on accused of petty cases could not be submitted.
Due to the prosecutors’ strike, prisoners waiting for hearing on their bail applications remained behind the bars and statements of witnesses could not be recorded in courts.
The Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the strike will continue till acceptance of their demands.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal urges global action against human rights abuses in Kashmir valley1 minute ago
-
China shifts from solar manufacturing giant to solar IP innovator1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat meets with locals to address their concerns2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Aghosh Al-Khidmat2 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant paid Rs 120.5 bln tax so far2 minutes ago
-
Rescue intra-division competition held2 minutes ago
-
45 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 200,800 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to maintain peace: Azma Bukhari2 hours ago
-
90 percent housing societies illegal in KP: Report2 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-262 hours ago
-
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award2 hours ago