Open Menu

Court Proceedings Hamper As Public Prosecutors’ Strike Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Court proceedings hamper as public prosecutors’ strike continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The strike of public prosecutors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered its second day on Friday here, hampering the court proceeding.

As the public prosecutors boycotted the court proceedings, the process of mutual investigation between the police and Counter Terrorism Department was also affected and the scrutiny of cases was halted. The strike also caused disruption in proceedings of newly registered cases.

The prisoners waiting for a court trial of their cases were also faced with difficulties and burden on prisons increased as accused involved in petty cases were being sent to the jails.

The strike was causing a monetary loss to the provincial exchequer as fines imposed by the courts on accused of petty cases could not be submitted.

Due to the prosecutors’ strike, prisoners waiting for hearing on their bail applications remained behind the bars and statements of witnesses could not be recorded in courts.

The Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the strike will continue till acceptance of their demands.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

2 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

4 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

16 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

19 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

22 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan