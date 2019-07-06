Court proper forum for presenting video but not in press conference: Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should have to present video before the court if they had rather than in press conference

Talking to a private news channel, he said the video could not provide any support or relief to Nawaz Sharif or his cases and why this video did not presented before the court as evidence if it was real.

He said if the video would be proved as fake then this act would be considered as contempt of court and responsible can face the six months imprisonment as per the constitution of the country.

He said it could be better if investigate the reality of the video first then holding a press conference. Cases against Nawaz Sharif could not effect after this video, he added.