Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

The court observes that that the Supreme Court had issued a directive preventing the accountability court from delivering a final verdict.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) An accountability court took up the pleas filed by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others seeking exoneration in the Ashiana reference case.

During the proceedings, the court observed that the Supreme Court had issued a directive preventing the accountability court from delivering a final verdict. The legal representatives of the accused individuals indicated their intention to provide a copy of the Supreme Court's order to clarify the situation.

The lawyer representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) argued that the case had been thoroughly considered on its merits and that the Supreme Court's decision should not have any bearing on the case.

However, the presiding judge emphasized the court's obligation to adhere to the Supreme Court's directive. As a result, the accountability court adjourned the hearing temporarily while awaiting a copy of the Supreme Court's order.

The accountability court was originally scheduled to announce its ruling in the Ashiana case on this day. The court had reserved its decision on November 1.