UrduPoint.com

Court Quashes Naudero Power Plant Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Court quashes Naudero Power Plant reference against Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday quashed the Naudero Power Plant corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the reserved verdict on the acquittal pleas of the accused. NAB had named a total of 10 accused in the graft case, and two of them have already been acquitted while one has died.

The court had reserved its decision on the acquittal pleas of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-secretary water and power Shahid Rafi and Tahir Basharrat Cheema after listening the arguments from all respondents.

It may be mentioned that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was accused of misusing his authority as power minister for approval of increasing down payment to the rental power companies to about Rs 22 billion from 7 to 14 per cent.

NAB had filed 12 rental power references including the Turkish ship-mounted power plant (Karkey), Piranghaib power plant, Multan, Sahiwal Power Plant, Guddu Power Plant in Sindh, Naudero-I Power Plant, Naudero-II Power Plant, Resham Power Generation in Raiwind, Young Gen Power Ltd, Bhiki, Gulf Rental Power Power (Pvt) Ltd, 150MW Sharaqpur PRP, and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

The accountability court had already acquitted Pervaiz Ashraf in Multan, Sahiwal and Piranghaib power plants and Gepco cases.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Corruption Islamabad Raiwind Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Water Company Died Young Sahiwal Gujranwala Naudero Resham May All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

5 minutes ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

19 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

42 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>