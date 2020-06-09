Court re-issues notice to police for response in petition of case registration against Cynthia D. Ritchie

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Monday has issued another notice to police seeking reply by June 12 in a petition filed for registration of case against a US citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions court in Islamabad on Monday has issued another notice to police seeking reply by June 12 in a petition filed for registration of case against a US citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie.

Earlier, a notice was issued to police for response in such petition for todays' hearing whereas no response was submitted before the court against which the judge Abida Sajjad expressed anger and directed to submit police report in such petition in the next hearing which was fixed for June 12.

The petition has been filed by a citizen Waqas Abbasi through his counsels Chaudhry Zahid Asif and Chaudhry Khanzada Advocates for registration of a case against Cynthia D. Ritchie, an American citizen.

The petition stated that Cynthia had used vulgar and derogatory language against Benazir Bhutto and launched a vain campaign against her on social media.

The petitioner has prayed before the court for directing police to register a case against Cynthia.

