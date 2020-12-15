UrduPoint.com
Court Record Witness Statement In Pink Residency Reference

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in Pink Residency reference and adjourned the hearing till December 22.

AC-II Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on fake accounts reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz and witness Zulifqar Ali Gopang appeared before the court.

The co-accused were also produced before the court under strict security.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer's request.

During hearing, the defense lawyer conducted cross examination of witness Zulifqar Gopan while the court also recorded the statement of other witness and registrar Gadab Town Karachi.

The court adjourned hearing on the case till December 22.

