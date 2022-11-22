The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday recorded a district election commissioner's statement in a Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till December 8.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday recorded a district election commissioner's statement in a Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till December 8.

Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case and District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik recorded his statement.

The proceedings were initiated on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) complaint after the electoral watchdog found him guilty of false statements and incorrect declaration in his election papers.

During the hearing, District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik appeared before the court along with his lawyer Saad Hasan and the court administered oath to District Election Commissioner Waqas Ahmed Malik.

The district election commissioner said he had been authorised to pursue the case.

He said that the ECP was an independent institution that functioned under the Constitution and ensured that corrupt practices were curtailed.

He said members of the National Assembly submitted their returns to the ECP annually. Imran, too, submitted his returns from 2018 to 2021, he added.

He said that section 190 of the Election Act should be read with sections 167 and 173 to authorize the operation, which related to Imran Khan's corrupt practices.

The court inquired whether the District Election Commissioner was not recording the statement due to any pressure. On which the election commission lawyer said no, his client was recording his statement with consent.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till December 8.