UrduPoint.com

Court Records ECP Official's Statement In Toshakhana Case Against Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Court records ECP official's statement in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday recorded a district election commissioner's statement in a Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till December 8.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday recorded a district election commissioner's statement in a Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till December 8.

Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case and District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik recorded his statement.

The proceedings were initiated on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) complaint after the electoral watchdog found him guilty of false statements and incorrect declaration in his election papers.

During the hearing, District Election Commissioner Waqas Malik appeared before the court along with his lawyer Saad Hasan and the court administered oath to District Election Commissioner Waqas Ahmed Malik.

The district election commissioner said he had been authorised to pursue the case.

He said that the ECP was an independent institution that functioned under the Constitution and ensured that corrupt practices were curtailed.

He said members of the National Assembly submitted their returns to the ECP annually. Imran, too, submitted his returns from 2018 to 2021, he added.

He said that section 190 of the Election Act should be read with sections 167 and 173 to authorize the operation, which related to Imran Khan's corrupt practices.

The court inquired whether the District Election Commissioner was not recording the statement due to any pressure. On which the election commission lawyer said no, his client was recording his statement with consent.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till December 8.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan December 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

OECD Improves Forecast of World GDP Growth to 3.1% ..

OECD Improves Forecast of World GDP Growth to 3.1% in 2022, Keeps Same Projectio ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade ..

Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade Agreement - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 'A bucket of ice water': Argentina cries after Wor ..

'A bucket of ice water': Argentina cries after World Cup walloping

5 minutes ago
 Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Serv ..

Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Service Officer for Assault

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab to visits Jahanian on Wednes ..

Chief Minister Punjab to visits Jahanian on Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 OECD Improves Russia's GDP Forecast for 2022, Down ..

OECD Improves Russia's GDP Forecast for 2022, Downgrades for 2023

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.