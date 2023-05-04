A local court on Thursday recorded statement of Aun Chaudhry in a case regarding the marriage of PTI's chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday recorded statement of Aun Chaudhry in a case regarding the marriage of PTI's chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

In his statement witness Aun Chaudhry said that Mufti Saeed had inquired about the divorce paper before administrating the nikah. Imran Khan and Bushra Bib told him that it would be provided later.

He said that after the nikah he came to know that the 'idat' time of Bushra Bibi was not completed. Imran Khan and his wife knew about this fact, he said.

He further said that Imran Khan had told him that the 'idat' time would be completed on February 18, and he asked to make arrangements for 'nikah' again.

Aun Chaudhry said that Imran Khan told him that Bushra Bibi was given command to do nikah on first day of year 2018.

He said that Bushra Bibi had asked Imran Khan that he would become prime minister if they remained as husband and wife.

He said that the marriage of Imran Khan was based on fraud as he had done 'nikah' on prediction of Bushra Bibi.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 10. Senior Civil Judge Nasrunminallah heard the case and announced the verdict on the application move by the petitioner for recording the statement of Aun Chaudhry as witness. 'Nikah Khwan' Mufti Saeed had already recorded his statement in the said case.