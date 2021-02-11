Court records statement of two witnesses in Ashiana housing case

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Thursday recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case.

The court adjourned further hearing till February 17 and directed counsel for parties to cross examine the witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and other accused.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.