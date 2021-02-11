UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Records Statement Of Two Witnesses In Ashiana Housing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:26 PM

Court records statement of two witnesses in Ashiana housing case

An accountability court on Thursday recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case.

The court adjourned further hearing till February 17 and directed counsel for parties to cross examine the witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, and other accused.

The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of board of Directors of PLDC. It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail February Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 to celebrate International Day of Women ..

11 minutes ago

KP IGP approves recruitment of children of decease ..

20 seconds ago

Sindh govt imposed Rs12.75m fine on profiteers, h ..

21 seconds ago

Punjab Police to be made more active for service, ..

23 seconds ago

Khairpur Police busted gang, recovers 17 phones

25 seconds ago

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.