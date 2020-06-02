UrduPoint.com
Court Records Statement Of Uzma Khan In Torture Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Court records statement of Uzma Khan in torture case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A local court on Tuesday recorded statement of actress Uzma Khan in favour of three women involved in torturing her.

Judicial Magistrate Nauman Nasir recorded the statement of the actress and her sister, Huma Khan, under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The actress told the court that the police had registered a case against property tycoon Malik Riaz's daughters, Pashmeena Malik and Amber Malik, and a relative, Amna Usman Malik, on her complaint. She submitted that the complaint was lodged due to misunderstanding and she did not want to produce any evidence or witness in the matter.

She submitted that the police had not filed the challan yet and requested the court to discharge the case.

Defence C police had registered a case against the accused women on complaint of actress Uzma Khan. It is alleged that the women stormed the house with armed men and tortured Uzma and her sister.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused women had obtained interim bail from a sessions court against surety bonds of Rs 50000 each.

