Court records statement of victim in sexual assault case against Mufti Aziz

A local court on Wednesday recorded statement of victim-student against accused Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A local court on Wednesday recorded statement of victim-student against accused Mufti Azizur Rehman in sexual assault case.

A judicial magistrate at Cantt courts recorded the statement of the victim. The victim submitted that he took admission in the Madrasa concerned in 2013. He submitted that the accused Mufti Azizur Rehman offered to remove ban to appear in examination and sexually abused him for three years. He submitted that the Madrasa administration removed Mufti Azizur Rehman after witnessing his video footage and audio tapes.

He submitted that sons of the accused tried to kill him but he managed to escape from the scene. He submitted that he got the FIR registered against the accused, besides recording his statement under section 164.

The court, after recording statement of the victim, adjourned further hearing of the case.

The North Cantonment police had registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexually assaulting one of his students after a harrowing video clip of him was widely shared on social media.